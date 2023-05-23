NDE’s graduate attachment programme: Promoting employability through transient job opportunities

Skills and work experience are the core to securing a job opportunity or starting up a business venture. This is apparently because they provide the competencies required in running a business or working in an already established one. CHRISTIAN APPOLOS, writes on how the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) enhances employability skills of graduates through job opportunities:

Due to how important the issue of employability skills is to the world of work and decent work agenda, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has continued to harp on the need to take a concerted effort to enhance the employability skills of the youths. Interestingly, in Nigeria, the majority of graduates of…