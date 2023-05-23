Niger ex-Council Chairmen deny contract loan mismanagement

The former Local Government Council Chairmen in Niger State have disagreed with the allegations of alleged mismanagement of contract financing loans secured for the 25 local government areas of the state to execute projects.

The chairmen disagreed with the allegations during an interface with the Niger State House of Assembly Ad-Hoc Committee, investigating contract financing loans meant to execute people’s orientated projects in various council areas.

The Ad-Hoc Committee was constituted by the state House of Assembly after receiving a report from the office of the Auditor General alleging that some of the former Council Chairmen did not utilise the loan judiciously.

Mr Ibrahim Mami,…