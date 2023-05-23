Ogun yam farmers, extension workers collaborate to adopt modern farming techniques

FARMERS and agricultural extension workers in Ogun State have entered into a partnership to promote wholesome farm practices to overcome the challenges of yam cultivation, including climate change.

This was revealed in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during a training programme organised by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to bring farmers and agricultural extension workers up to date with the current realities in the sector.

State Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ayo Ajayi, and a representative of the Ministry from Abuja, Mrs Esther Moyo, encouraged the participants to make judicious use of the technical assistance and…