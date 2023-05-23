Police nab suspected armed robbers, cultists, recover ammunition in Delta

Operatives of Delta State Police Command have nabbed four suspected armed robbers, and two cultists and recovered some assorted ammunition in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Bright Edafe and made available to journalists on Tuesday.

The suspected armed robbers arrested were identified as Edafe Ajari, Wallis Louis, Bright Akpomuje and Michael Ogheneruese.

They were arrested on last Saturday and Tuesday at Otefe community Oghara and Owhelogbo Community of Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta.

Recovered from the suspects were a locally made cut-to-size pistol, pump action gun, two double…