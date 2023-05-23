WhatsApp to allow users edit sent-messages — Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media company, Meta Platforms Inc. has added a new feature to WhatsApp which affords users to edit messages sent within a 15-minute time limit.

The company revealed this in a blog post to alert its clients and Zuckerberg also corroborated this on Facebook on Monday.

“For the moments when you make a mistake or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages on WhatsApp,” Meta said.

“We’re excited that you’ll now have more control over your chats, such as correcting misspellings or adding more context to a message.

