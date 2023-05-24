Anambra assembly wades into UNIZIK, Amaudo community land dispute

Anambra State House of Assembly committee on public petitions and conflict resolutions has urged all the parties involved in a land dispute between Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Amaudo community to maintain peace pending the conclusion of the matter by the committee.

The committee made the call during their meeting with all the parties involved in the matter at legislative complex, Awka, on Wednesday.

Tribune Online gathered that Amaudo community recently petitioned the Anambra State House of Assembly complaining that the Nnamdi Azikiwe University site extension at Amaudo was not properly acquired by the university.

At a meeting of the house committee on public petitions and conflict…