Ayade commissions smart teachers training institute

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Wednesday commissioned the world-class Teachers Continous Training Institute (TCTI), in Biase Local Government of the state.

The magnificent Institute, which is one of the legacy projects of the Ayade administration and the first of its kind in the country, was set up to train and retrain teachers.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Governor Ayade explained that the institute was envisioned to provide a platform for teachers to be celebrated and honoured.

According to Ayade, “This school represents the fountain of knowledge in character, intellect, learning and relearning and poise of the people.

“The intent was to create a horizon for…