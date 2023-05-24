Buhari defends huge debt profile incurred by his administration

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has defended the huge debt profile amassed by his administration, which is put at N77 trillion, saying that it was invested in infrastructure as a deliberate way to fight poverty, create jobs, economic development and, prosperity and galvanise.

He said making infrastructure development a key focus in his administration was not by accident.

Speaking on Tuesday at the virtual inauguration of three bridges, three secretariats and one road project undertaken by his administration, he said: “We do not act on infrastructure by accident. It has been a deliberate choice for our government as a tool to fight poverty, to create economic growth and employment and to open…