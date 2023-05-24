Bulls persist at NGX as equities investors earn N166.8bn

On Wednesday at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the local bourse index advanced by 0.48% to close at 52,621.19 points following sustained buying interest in banking shares.

Specifically, stocks such as Transnational Corporation, Unilever, PZ, First Bank of Nigeria Holdings, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Zenith Bank and Guaranty Trust Holding Company increased by 9.85 per cent, 9.70 per cent, 8.82 per cent, 7.54 per cent, 5.33 per cent, 2.08 per cent, and 2.03 per cent, respectively.

Accordingly, the NGX ASI closed 0.6% higher to 52,927.60 points, Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns of the ASI settled at +1.0 per cent and +3.3 per cent, respectively.

At the end of the…