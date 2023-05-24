Court remands Admin officer of UNILORIN teaching hospital over N8m fraud  Separato

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, arraigned a 45-year-old Mokuolu Oluwakayode Samuel, an Administrative Officer of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), before Justice Mahmoud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin on two counts of fraudulent conversion of fund to the tune of about N8 million.

A statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, however, said that the suspect pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The count one of the charge against him, according to the EFCC, reads: “That you, Mokuolu Oluwakayode Samuel, between January and November, 2020 at Ilorin within the…