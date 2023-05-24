Delayed/cancelled flights: How and when should can get compensation

It is becoming a norm for airlines to cancel flights and delay in takeoffs are becoming commonplace with airlines giving diverse reasons; acceptable and absurd, for rescheduled or delayed flights.

And for international flights, it is indeed a frustrating experience, especially if it is a connecting flight where just few minutes of delay can destroy a lot of things.

This situation is the nightmare of every traveller, especially when there’s something time-bound in the country to be visited.

However, few people know that they are entitled to compensation for delayed international flights or how to go about it. Indeed, for delayed flights, every traveller has a right to €600…