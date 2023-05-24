FG inaugurates Agric training institute in Kaduna

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, has inaugurated the North-West regional office of Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI) in Kaduna.

Abubakar said that the inauguration was part of the Federal Government’s agricultural transformation agenda, aimed at providing requisite training for rural farmers to boost food production.

He said that the institute would help the ministry to achieve its mandate of ensuring food security in crops, livestock and fisheries.

The minister said that the ministry had received most of its budgetary allocation and interventions to ensure that Nigeria could produce enough crops to feed the nation.

He said…