YouTuber Tiamiyu apologises over comment on BBC interview

In an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation, Nigerian YouTuber Emdee Tiamiyu apologized for his remark on Nigerian students studying in the UK.

In response to the criticism he received after the interview, the YouTuber issued an apology in a video that he posted on his channel on Wednesday, 24th May, 2023.

Tiamiyu, a well-known expert in advising Nigerians on studying in the UK, asserted that many of them were not seeking fresh qualifications but rather to begin a new life overseas.

In a video he posted on Wednesday morning, he expressed regret and said he had agreed to the interview so that he could discuss the true struggles that the black community faces.

He said, “I am…