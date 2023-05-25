AAUA ranks best state-owned university in Nigeria

The Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, has been ranked as the best state-owned university in the country for the year 2023.

The AAUA, ranked 13th among Nigerian universities, 99th in Africa and 2,753rd globally out of 12,003 institutions ranked in the latest Webometrics ranking.

Speaking on the latest ranking, the vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Olugbenga Ige, attributed the latest feat to the dedication of the staff, students and all stakeholders.

According to Ige, the relentless efforts of the stakeholders contributed to the retention of the global rating of the institution as the best state-owned university in Nigeria.

The VC however, said that…