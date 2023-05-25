Anambra govt seeks media collaboration against illegal revenue collection

The Anambra State Government has reiterated its commitment towards partnering media practitioners on proper information management and dissemination on the activities of illegal revenue collectors and touting in the state.

The Chairman, Anambra State Board of Internal Revenue Service, (AIRS), Mr. Richard Madiebo, announced the collaboration during a joint press briefing of the Board, the State Transport Ministry, and Heads of enforcement units in the state, held at the state revenue house Awka, on Monday.

The AIRS boss, assured that the cordial relationship the State Government had been enjoying with the media practitioners would be sustained.

“I am appealing to you Journalists, as the…