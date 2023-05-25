FAME secondary schools competition begins, 15 schools for finale

THE battle for the coveted finals of the 2023 edition of the FAME Secondary School Leadership Competition has begun with 38 senior secondary schools competing at the preliminary stage, out of which 15 schools progressed to the grand finale of the competition.

Four schools, namely Queens School Ibadan, St Louis Grammar School, Yejide Girls, and Government College Ibadan fought passionately for spots at the final stage of the debate category of the competition.

Meanwhile, in the spelling bee category, five schools emerged as finalists after a series of tie breakers, namely Rochas Foundation College, All Souls High School, Abadina College, Ikolaba High School, and Queens School.

They were…