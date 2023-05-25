How incoming government can reshape aviation — Alex Nwuba

IN less than five days to expiration of the President Muhammadu Buhari led government, key players across the sector have continued to set targets for the incoming government.

Lending his own voice to this, the President of Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of Nigeria (AOPAN), Dr Alex Nwuba, listed his expectations from the new government to include; the need for the incoming government to address the challenges of a bloated operating and governance structure and consolidate governance more effectively.

According to him, “To this objective, it is my proposal that the Ministry of Aviation be scrapped and reduced to a department under the Ministry of Transport. The establishment of…