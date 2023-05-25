I’ve run good race, says Buhari, hands over baton of service to Tinubu 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday thanked Nigerians for their support and trust in him during his tenure, declaring that he has run a good race, finished his course as he noted that it is now time for another person to take up the baton.

He spoke after conferring the national honour of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on president-elect, Bola Tinubu, and Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, during a ceremony at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The president also handed over the baton of service to Tinubu with advice for him to lead with wisdom, courage and compassion.

“I would like now to express my deepest…