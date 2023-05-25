Oyo: Suspected armed robbers lay siege on communities in Akinyele LGA

Suspected armed robbers have laid siege on about fewer than six communities in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo state.

The affected communities include; Onigimejila, Ogogo, Seriki, Olobi and Apapa communities.

The victims, as reliably informed, were dispossessed of their valuables including mobile telephone handsets and an undisclosed amount of money.

Some of the victims were severely injured with cudgels and other dangerous weapons during the midnight attacks that lasted for several hours.

Narrating their ordeal, one of the victims who identified himself as Olanrewaju said the incident took place early hours of Saturday.

His account of the incident, “I heard some noises around 3…