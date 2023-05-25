Police clear air on detained officer who opted to resign

Lagos Police Command has reacted to the allegations made by a female officer, Corporal Fauzziyah Ebunoluwa Isiak.

Isiak in a series of tweets cried out for help, accusing the police of detaining and manhandling her following her resignation from the force.

“I never saw this coming. I have never thought I would be put in detention without interrogation. All I did was try to resign.

“I have been trying to resign from the police since last year but my letters were not approved.

“My boss had called me to show up yesterday, 24th of May to meet the deputy commissioner for an interview.