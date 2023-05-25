Reports on extractive industry to be released in June ― NEITI

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has disclosed plans to release the three reports on the oil, gas, and mining sectors in June.

This is contained in a statement issued by the agency and signed by its Head of Communication, Mrs. Obiageli Onuorah in Abuja.

It explained that the ongoing nationwide audit of the oil, gas and mining industries covering 168 extractive companies and relevant federal agencies is currently at the data reconciliation stage.

“The exercise covering the period 2021 is holding in different parts of the country,” the statement partly reads.

According to the statement, the Executive Secretary of NEITI Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya explained that the…