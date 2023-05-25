Why Buhari should be given the Akhenaten treatment

PHARAOH Akhenaten (also spelled Akhenaton) of the 18th Dynasty in the new kingdom lived and ruled ancient Egypt from around 1353 B.C. to around 1336 B.C. Other historical scripts also refer to him as Amenhotep IV or Amenophis by the Greeks. He it was who ascended the throne of his fathers with a messianic posturing, thinking that only him loved Egypt and had the capacity to transform Egypt. The man came as a “revolutionary reformer”. Akhenaten, within a few years of his reign, had changed and completely eroded every form of progress in politics, religion, arts, architecture and economics made before him in the name of “change”. He changed their gods, changed the entire…