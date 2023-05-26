3,100 have received immunisation in Zamfara, ready for Saudi Arabia — Official

The Zamfara State Hajj Commission has disclosed that a total of 3,100 intending pilgrims have been immunised and are ready to perform this year’s hajj to Saudi Arabia from the State.

Speaking with newsmen in Gusau Friday, the executive chairman of hajj commission in the State, Alhaji Lawal Isah Abdullahi said all arrangements have been concluded for the airlift of intending pilgrims from the State.

“All the 3100 intending pilgrims have received immunization before leaving for Saudi Arabia”.

Alhaji Lawal Abdullahi further maintained that Covid 19 vaccine was also administered to all intending pilgrims as part of measures to arrest unforeseen ailments from the State.

According to him, an…