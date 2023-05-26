Abuja hits milestone in revenue harmonisation drive

In what seems as the biggest milestone in the long standing quest to harmonise and consolidate revenue collection in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chairmen of the Territory’s six area councils and Minister of the FCT have joined forces to help accelerate the strategic streamlining process within the shortest possible time frame.

In particular, both leaderships of the area councils and FCT Administration on Thursday formed and inaugurated a 13-Man FCT Join Revenue Committee (JRC), following a recent stakeholders Retreat in Akure, Ondo State.

Performing the official inauguration of the committee under the chairmanship of Mr. Haruna Y. Abdullahi, in Abuja, the FCT Minister,…