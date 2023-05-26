Buhari transferring crisis in Nigerian varsities to incoming administration — NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said President Muhammadu Buhari will be transferring the crisis in the university system to the incoming administration by refusing to pay the withheld salaries of university unions.

The Congress directed the four university-based unions which included the; the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities; the Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Education Institutions and the National Association of Academic Technologists to meet and revert to the NLC on the withheld salary backlogs.

President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero said this during a visit to the headquarters of SSANU on Wednesday in Abuja.

This is as the SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim…