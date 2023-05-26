Falana sues Chief of Army Staff, others over extra-judicial killing of police officer

Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN has filed a lawsuit against the Chief of Army over ‘extra-judicial killing of Inspector Monday Orukpe at the Trade Fair section of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway Area of Lagos State in August 2022 in the course of his official duties.”

Joined in the suit as Respondents are 10 other army officers.

In the suit filed today on behalf of Mrs Favour Monday for the enforcement of her husband’s fundamental human rights to life, the dignity of the human person, private and family life and presumption of innocence.

Mrs Monday has four children with Inspector Monday Orukpe: Divine Monday (15 years old), Emmanuel Monday (12 years old), Praise Monday and…