How poor healthcare funding in states hampers preparedness for epidemics 

JUSTICE NWAFOR writes on the inability of states in Nigeria to fund healthcare adequately and how it affects epidemic preparedness..

IN Nigeria, the different levels of the healthcare system are frequently seen as being interconnected. This is largely because the federal government occasionally assumes the responsibility of the states and local governments in an effort to strengthen the system and increase access to services. The country’s healthcare system is actually divided into three levels: tertiary, secondary, and primary, and the federal, state, and local levels of government are mandated to provide for each of them, respectively.

However, in recent years, the Federal Government…