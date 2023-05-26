Increase Police funding, Wike tells FG

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has called on the Federal Government to increase funding to the Nigeria police to enable it perform better.

This is as the governor commissioned the Police Tactical Operations Centre in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state as part of the occasion marking his last days as the governor of Rivers.

He maintained that any government that cannot protect life and property, fight crime and makes people live happily does not have any business in governance.

Speaking at the occasion on Friday in Rumuepirikom community Wike said his administration understood the import of a well-funded police and had unrelentingly provided necessary logistics to the state…