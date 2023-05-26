Jos DisCO sensitises communities against vandalism of facilities

In order to halt the menace of vandalism on its network, the Management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc has commenced a massive sensitization of communities and local security – Vigilante groups in Plateau State.

The company also distributed some items torch lights and whistles to support the local security operations in their respective territories.

Speaking at the various fora which took place at the palace of the Rantya community district, Kukum community, Shen community, Dei Du community and Kangan Sarki community, the Managing Director, Engr Abdul Bello Mohammed called on the local security to help protect electricity transformers in their various localities.

Represented by…