MURIC demands update on gun-bearing pastor

THE Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on security agencies to update Nigerians on the action taken against a pastor, Uche Aigbe, who brandished an AK-47 rifle on the altar in his church in Abuja.

According to the Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, the security agencies need to speak up on the matter to douse suspicion that the matter has been swept under the carpet.

Professor Akintola stated that Aigbe bringing the rifle to his church in February caused a stir not only inside his church but across the nation.

He said although the cleric was later arrested by the police and arraigned in court, Nigerians did not hear anything about the matter afterwards.

Akintola …