Nigerian fashion designers are set for global domination— Kotila Adefolake

Adefolake Kotila, the creative director at Hfsclothings, formerly known as House of Flakkystitches, has revealed that Nigerian fashion is currently the toast of the diaspora and would be the cynosure of global brands in the nearest future.

Speaking to Friday Treat during the Ankara Runway Festival recently held in Ibadan, the graduate of Biochemistry from Olabisi Onabanjo University spoke on her journey into the fashion industry.

She said, “I got trained in 2009 when my mother advised me to pre-NYSC and fortunately for me, I fell in love with fashion which then was more about cutting and sewing. I kept training myself to be better until I decided to open a fashion business”.

According…