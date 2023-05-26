OPF condemns OPC’s alleged threat to North over National Assembly leadership Separato

The Oodu’a People Frontiers (OPF) has condemned the alleged threats by Oodu’a People’s Congress (OPC) to the North for contesting the National Assembly leadership sharing formula announced by the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President of the OPC, Otunba Wasiu Afolabi, had in a statement signed on Tuesday by the Secretary, Bunmi Fasehun warned northern politicians against blackmailing the President-elect, Bola Tinubu over the leadership of the National Assembly.

Reacting to the threat at a press conference held in Lagos on Friday, the Convener of the OPF, Comrade Moses Odewale urged the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to distance himself…