Sabinus, Terry G, Sean Tizzle set for fifth edition of ‘Funbi’s bus’

Popular entertainers such as Sabinus a.k.a Mr Funny, Terry G, and Sean Tizzle among others are set to grace ‘Funbi’s bus grown man’ show coming up at the prestigious, Eko Hotel, Lagos on June 4.

The event, organised by talented standup comedian and on-air personality, Oluwafunmibi Samuel Olarinde a.k.a Funbi, is in its fifth edition.

According to Funbi who tags this year’s edition as ‘Grown Man’, his reason for the theme, “Funbi’s bus is my brand and it’s unique when thinking of rebranding my show’s name, I had to pick between myself and what everybody could relate to which is a bus (everyone enters buses home and abroad) and this is my own bus of giving happiness, so…