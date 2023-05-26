UNIFEMGA makes case for education sector

THE Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association (UNIFEMGA) has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the educational sector so that the country can produce high-quality manpower for industry and for the purpose of self-employment and entrepreneurship.

The call was contained in a communique after the association’s 2023 annual national reunion held last weekend at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

According to the communique, signed by the National President, AbdulFattah Olanlege and National Public Relations Officer, Shamsideen Adenopo, many Nigerian universities are producing graduates that lack skills for employment and creative…