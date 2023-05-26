We’re committed to quality education, health, infrastructure ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said his administration is committed to giving priority to programs and policies that will secure the lives and future of children in the state.

Akeredolu, who stated this in his 2023 Children’s Day message, said deliberate investment in Education, Health, and Infrastructure will have fruitful effects on future generations.

The Governor, in the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said his administration is committed to massive investment in the children’s future and noted that his government had recorded huge investments in education, health, and infrastructure.

Akeredolu said “In our six years in the saddle, we…