5 feared dead as car plunges into canal in Kogi

Five persons have been confirmed dead in a car accident which occured in Yagba West local government area of Kogi on Friday evening.

It was gatherd the car lost control and plunged into a canal along River Niger in Kogi at about 4.30pm on Friday evening.

Mr Pius Kolawale, Chairman, Yagba West LGA, Kogi, who confirmed the incident described it as “very sad” and “unfortunate”.

However, one of the five passengers in the car that plunged into the canal was said to have escaped death as he was able to swim out with the aid of a good Samaritan, a fisherman, who unfortunately got drown.

“Among the dead are three ladies and two men including the fisherman.

“The five of them were coming…