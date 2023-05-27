At 80, I feel fulfilled seeing my students become governor, deputy gov, professors —Prof Igbeka

Joseph Igbeka is an Emeritus professor of Agricultural Engineering at the University of Ibadan. In this interview by KANGMWA GOFWEN, he speaks about his achievements at 80, the place of technology in agriculture in today’s Nigeria, among others.

HOW does it feel looking back at your achievements at 80?

I am much fulfilled. I feel blessed. When I took my Ogbueshi title, I looked back at my life when they asked what name I was going to take for the title and I said, Onyechukwukwanuzor which means ‘anybody that God has made his path does not stumble’ and that is how I see my progress from when I was growing up to the point where I am. I must say that I am blessed as a Catholic…