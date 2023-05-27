Buhari’s administration performed woefully — Olabode

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has scored President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration very low, saying the government he led performed woefully in terms of meeting the expectations of Nigerians.

George gave this scorecard while speaking with newsmen in Ikoyi, Lagos office, noting that Buhari also knew he failed woefully in terms of service delivery to Nigerians, hence the reason he hinted going to stay in Niger Republic to avoid the wrath of Nigerians.

The PDP chieftain, who is also the Atona Oodua of Yoruba land, said he could only give the outgoing government five per cent, adding that the Buhari government did not even score up…