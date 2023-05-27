Buhari’s Humanitarian Minister, Sadiya Farouq, hands

The pioneer Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has formally handed over the affairs of the Ministry to the Permanent Secretary, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo after three and half years of meritorious service to humanity.

Umar Farouq handed over documents contained in two booklets, of her service in the ministry, at the end of the 1st Nigerian International Humanitarian Summit hosted by the Ministry on Friday in Abuja.

In her remarks, the Minister thanked the Permanent Secretary, Directors, Staff of the Ministry and her office for the massive support given to her throughout her tenure.

Farouq urged the staff to remain steadfast in their…