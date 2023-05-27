Concerned indigene knocks Oyo Assembly over suspension of LG Chairs

An indigene of Oyo State, Femi Ajiboye in an open letter to the Oyo State House of Assembly, has condemned the recent suspensions of elected local government chairmen in the state.

It can be recalled that the Oyo State House of Assembly since the conclusion of the 2023 general elections has suspended three Council Chairmen over alleged gross misconduct, misappropriation of funds and other activities.

Femi, who describe the recent happenings at the floor of the house as a show of shame also noted that the act of the assembly is worrisome and dangerous to democratic development in the state.

He said “Local government councils in Nigeria are constitutionally provided for which are to be…