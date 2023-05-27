E-library, view centre underway to showcase Nigeria’s cultural heritage ― Runsewe

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Segun Runswe, says that a new E-library and view centre in the pipeline will capture Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage history and link it up to about 150 countries in the world and will be situated at Nigeria’s new Culture House in Abuja.

The E-library/ view centre platform which is one of the positive falls out of Runsewe’s engagements in China will be strategically deployed to harness basic information, history and tradition of Nigeria’s cultural tourism heritage and showcase them to the global tourism community, cultural heritage experts and students of cultural studies all over the…