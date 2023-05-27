Energy expert, Dare Osamo charges Tinubu on steps towards

An expert in the petroleum downstream sector; Mr Dare Osamo, has called on the President-elect; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to take a bold step that will be beneficial to the average Nigerians over the fuel subsidy removal, and use the proceeds from the savings judiciously.

Osamo made the call, while speaking with newsmen on his expectations from the incoming administration of Asiwaju Tinubu, noting that the current subsidy payment by the government was only beneficial to a few individuals who were already financially buoyant and were feeding fat on it at the detriment of the nation.

The Industry expert also spoke on the impact of the newly inaugurated Dangote Refinery on the Nigerian…