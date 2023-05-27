FG confers citizenship on 385 foreign nationals

Federal Government on Saturday conferred citizenship to no fewer than 385 foreign nationals across the continent of the world by naturalization and registration.

The government has also approved new pathways to permanent residency for eligible foreign nationals to be executed by the Minister of Interior who is vested with the power to execute the new guidelines for conferment of citizenship on foreign nationals.

President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented by the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, conferred the citizenship on the eligible 385 applicants for the Nigerian citizenship at a ceremony in Abuja.

Those granted Nigerian citizenship included 8 Brutish, 6 Americans, 8…