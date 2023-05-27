Ireti Doyle, Bucci Franklyn to star in new Africa Magic series, ‘The Hidden’

Award-winning Nigerian actors Ireti Doyle and Bucci Franklyn will star in the Africa Magic original series titled ‘The Hidden’. The show will premiere tomorrow, May 28 on Africa Magic Showcase at 8:30 pm.

‘The Hidden’ is a fictional thriller-drama with events and emotions expressed with characters in conflict at crucial moments in their lives. It sets out to explore a rigged society where the strong prey on the weak, where culture and tradition are turned into weapons of oppression and motives are twisted and turned at whim.

The show follows the life of a woman who has seen it all, a shadow of her former self, been through the furnace, lost her loved ones to the brutal dividends of…