Musicians, actors ask Tinubu to hit the ground running

SOME prominent Nigerian actors and musicians have expressed hope ahead of Monday’s inauguration of Senator Bola Tinubu as the president of Nigeria, asking the president-elect to work hard and return the country to prosperity and safety.

Speaking with Saturday Tribune about his expectations, veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, disclosed that Nigeria may be facing some of the toughest times now but with the personality of the incoming president, Tinubu, it should only be a matter of time before things began to get better for the country and its peoples.

While tasking the incoming administration to formulate policies capable of creating enabling environment for the movie industry and its…