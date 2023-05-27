‘My parents are excited when I say the truth’

Semiloore Ogundare, 7 yrs old

My parents show excitement when they see me study my books without being told. Another thing that makes them excited is when I pray and read the Bible. In addition, I resemble my parents especially my mummy even in complexion and this makes her feel very good about me while daddy is always excited when I smile because I resemble him with that, as well as in character. Whenever I have good grades in school, it is always a time of excitement for my parents.

Esther Adeniyi, 11 yrs old

There are a lot of things that get my parents excited about me. First on the list is when I have good grades in school. The second is, when I give regards or show respect to…