“Save for the rainy day”

Once upon a time, in a small town close to the city of Ibadan, there lived a single mother named Ayomide. Ayomide had a young daughter named Aduke, and together they faced the world with determination and resilience. Life had not always been easy for them, but Ayomide was determined to provide a stable and secure future for her beloved daughter.

Ayomide worked tirelessly as a nurse at the local hospital, where she found solace in caring for others. Despite the demands of her job, she managed her time wisely and constantly sought opportunities to save for a rainy day. Aware of the importance of financial security, she embarked on a journey to build a safety net for herself and her…