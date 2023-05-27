We’ll continue to empower children, youths with requisite skills ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, assured that his administration will continue to empower children and youths with requisite skills for a self-reliant future by providing a suitable path for them based on their skills competence.

The governor gave the assurance while speaking at the year 2023 Children’s Day Celebration themed: “More Money for Primary Education,” held at the Police College Ground, Ikeja, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the deputy governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, promised that the state government would continue to collaborate with the private sector through meaningful partnerships and interventions from all stakeholders to provide…