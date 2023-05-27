Why we demanded our rights from Tinubu, coalition of

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has told the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) that they will continue to demand their rights from the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu because he secured the largest number of votes from the Northern region that led to his victory at the last presidential election.

The Spokesman of CNG, Abdulazeez Suleiman while addressing journalists on Saturday, cautioned different socio-cultural groups that the North is neither afraid nor apprehensive of their designs and they will remain resolute in protecting its legacy and inherited responsibility to all northerners.

He said the response became necessary following the reported remarks by the OPC,…