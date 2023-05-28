5,518 Nigerian pilgrims airlifted to Saudi Arabia

A total of 5,518 Nigerian pilgrims have as of Sunday airlifted from various departure points in the country to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj so far.

According to information gathered from the Control Centre of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), the pilgrims that have already departed Nigeria are made up of 3,439 male and 2,079 female from a total of 13 flights as of 5:20pm on Sunday.

Seven states have so far been involved in the airlift operations with Nasarawa State having the largest continent of 1,385 pilgrims, followed by Sokoto State with a total of 1,274 pilgrims.

While 239 Benue State pilgrims have been airlifted, Kwara State has 534 pilgrims…